Software Development Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Looking for a Software Dev Project Manager with Life Insurance experience to
manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.
Outputs
Internal process
- Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.
- Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Manage the project through the project life cycle daily.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to track, manage, and report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per specific reporting requirements.
- Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) and analyze the data to enable informed decision making.
- Compile minutes of project meetings and workshop and liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
Client
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Competencies & Behaviors
- Actively live the company values.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Takes action to make things happen; uses initiative to start things up; shows drive and invests personal energy.
- Analyses and processes information; is practically minded and applies common sense when investigating issues; asks probing questions; provides insights by identifying key issues is conceptual when developing ideas; applies theories to problem solving; strives to find solutions to problems; identifying underlying problems; Is focused on continuously improving things.
- Is determined and decides on actions; willingly assumes responsibility; is definitive and stands by own decisions; makes intuitive judgments.
- Is articulate in giving presentations; is eloquent and explains things well; projects social confidence when articulating information. Writes fluently when documenting facts; understands arguments logically; focuses on finding facts.
- Manages tasks by being organised and methodical; plans activities systematically; sets priorities for tasks.
- Is target focused and meets deadlines; is punctual and keeps to schedule; is reliable in finishing task.
- Builds rapport and puts people at ease; is engaging and welcomes people. Is lively and projects enthusiasm; is focused on interacting and networking with people. Has the ability to resolve conflict.
Qualifications
- B-Degree or DiplomaIT Project Management Qualification
Knowledge
- Microsoft Office
- Project Management software and tools
- Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out
- Agile methodology
- Software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Products administered by the business unit will be an advantage
Experience
- 3-5 years’ experience in a dedicated project management positionInsurance industry
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years