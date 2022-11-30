Solutions Architect – SAP AMS Service and Commercial at Sabenza IT

The Solutions Architect – AMS Service and Commercial Architect is the primary owner of SAP AMS sales opportunities and works closely with Enterprise Applications sales specialists and Client Managers to develop and close SAP AMS opportunities in enterprise clients. The AMS Service and Commercial architect is expected to own and be accountable for all presales and commercial activities and use their management skills to orchestrate architects / technical experts across the orginisation to provide AMS solutions to the market. Working closely with our international Client Data and counterparts is crucial to the success of this role.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

Preferred skills and certification

Strong experience in Application Managed Services, SAP, Oracle and Microsoft

Experience with Microsoft Azure and AWS

Certification for SAP on Azure and AWS

Certification for SAP RISE

Skills and Experience:

10+ years technology delivery

5+ years solution architecture experience

2+ years IaaS experience (on any platform)

Strong technology landscape design skills

Outsourcing / Managed Services Commercial / Design Capability

Multi service aggregation / consolidation

Service governance experience

Strong multi-platform, multi-technology design and delivery capability

Strong understanding of enterprise application delivery in large corporates

Experience managing multiple stakeholders to ensure business and / or technical outcomes

Requirements:

Support Enterprise Applications sales specialists to identify, develop and close key SAP AMS opportunities

Manage the engagement with the client’s Global Centre of excellence for delivery and product management

Drive governance, manage commercial and solution reviews for AMS proposals

Understanding of SAP service offerings and RISE capabilities

Familiarity with complex manages services constructs

Ability to craft outcomes based, consumptive service offering

Engage with key technical and business stakeholders in prospect / clients to address opportunity related questions and objections

Present SAP AMS solution to potential clients and internal audiences

Provide SAP AMS Solution pricing using a combination of Enterprise Applications/quoting tools and cross GTM collaboration

Desired Skills:

SAP AMS

SAP

SAP RISE

AZURE

AWS

ORACLE

MICROSOFT

IAAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

