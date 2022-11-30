Support Analyst Developer at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer who is familiar with legacy applications as well as the IBM integration technology stack.

This position is for a 12 Months Contract (possible renewal) to be fully on-site in Gauteng

Send your CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Engage with the Business Analyst and Business for the system and ensure complete understanding of the business Objectives, drivers, functions, structures, detailed workflows and information needs as per the business specifications document;

Planning and executing system architecture and design activities; communicate and present the system architecture to the stakeholders and amend where appropriate;

Contribute to the Master System Architecture where concepts can be and design have the possibility of re-use;

Provide development functionality quality assurance to ensure the envisaged design concept and architecture is implemented as proposed and update design where appropriate;

Ensure that implemented system design performs adequate for specific systems and make amended where appropriate.

Interacting with testers, developers and Project managers during the development phase to ensure the system is properly implemented and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

Managing the functional and non-functional quality of the solution being deployed as per the system architecture.

Managing system architecture and design change requirements.

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need and complies with the envisaged system architecture); and

Any other duties and or deliverables closely related or necessary for the purpose of delivering the Services

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent

Advanced experience in minimum JAVA 1.4 development and newer;

development and newer; Advanced experience in J avaScript

Advanced experience in minimum C# 4.5 and above, XAML development and newer.

and above, development and newer. Advanced knowledge of Oracle and MS SQL databases;

and databases; Advanced knowledge of Oracle Apex 4 and above;

and above; Experience in hosting platforms JEE , OC4J , web-logic frameworks and Microsoft IIS ;

, , frameworks and Microsoft ; Experience in messaging APIs and data structures (CSV, XML, XSD and XSLT);

and data structures (CSV, XML, XSD and XSLT); Advanced experience in supporting legacy applications and environments;

and environments; Planning and prioritization of operation incidents and requests and required reporting;

Professionalism in management of internal and external clients in stressful scenarios;

Experience with the IBM integration technology stack

