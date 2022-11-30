Systems Analyst at Fabrinox – Western Cape Paarl

Fabrinox has a permanent opportunity available for an experienced Systems Analyst.

The position acts as a bridge between the business and IT, translating the business’s needs into a format that can be understood by the system developers as well as explaining to the business how it can take advantage of the capabilities of IT.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main responsibility of this position will be leading the implementation of the new ERP system coupled with leading the functional implementation team.

Aligning the current business processes with the requirements from the newly implemented ERP system.

Implement sound industrial engineering principles where applicable to improve output.

Maintain and develop further reporting in Microsoft PowerBI.

Maintain and develop further functionality of current application stack as required, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) software on machinery.

Manage the IT Operations Technician.

Oversee third party IT vendors.

Act as a catalyst to drive change.

SKILL-SET REQUIREMENTS:

Lateral thinker

Microsoft PowerBI and basic SQL knowledge

Assertive

Quick learner

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Good numerical skills and an understanding of data and statistics

Planning and organisation skills

Negotiation skills

Focused and driven

Pro technology

Having the professional knowledge and understanding of business/financial systems.

High aptitude for understanding and learning new software packages

QUALIFICATION(S) AND EXPERIENCE:

B.Eng / B.Tech degree in Industrial Engineering

2-5 years’ experience in similar role

TO APPLY:

Applications can be completed via [URL Removed] or on our websites Join Our Team page.

If you have not received feedback within 10 working days from closing date of applications,

your application was unfortunately not successful.

About The Employer:

Fabrinox is a proudly South African company based in the town of Paarl, with over 28 years of experience in the metal fabrication and manufacturing industry. We strive to offer our worldwide customer base innovative and tailor-made manufacturing solutions across 6 continents by adopting the latest manufacturing techniques and service solutions.

We provide high precision and prompt services through our commitment towards superior quality work standards and ethics upheld by our expert group of experienced and skilled team members. Our team comprises of richly experienced and knowledgeable industry professionals with in-depth insights into navigating current market conditions and industry challenges.

