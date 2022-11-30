Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The main purpose of the job is to perform signal-level modelling, design and testing of systems and algorithms that comprise the signal path in radio telescopes. This covers analysing how each subsystem / algorithm along the signal path, from antenna to data product, modifies the signal and its quality, including analysing external influences upon the signal path, whether intended (e.g. online calibration) or unintended (e.g. fibre phase instability, pointing errors), etc.

Desired Skills:

Radio Astronomy

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE based in Cape Town

