Dec 1, 2022

My client in the banking industry is urgently looking for an API Developer who will develop, test and implement API’s. This is a 9 month contract with renewal based on performance.
Requirements:

  • The main objective is to interpret the API requirements set by the stakeholders in an organization to produce a product that meets their business requirements.
  • Understands Cross-platform development.
  • Understands API design.
  • Develops in different coding languages and front-ends.
  • Has the integration knowledge.
  • Has API Orchestration skills.
  • Knows how to use programming tools.
  • Inter-personal skills.

Desired Skills:

  • API design
  • integration knowledge
  • API

