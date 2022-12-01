My client in the banking industry is urgently looking for an API Developer who will develop, test and implement API’s. This is a 9 month contract with renewal based on performance.
Requirements:
- The main objective is to interpret the API requirements set by the stakeholders in an organization to produce a product that meets their business requirements.
- Understands Cross-platform development.
- Understands API design.
- Develops in different coding languages and front-ends.
- Has the integration knowledge.
- Has API Orchestration skills.
- Knows how to use programming tools.
- Inter-personal skills.
Desired Skills:
- API design
- integration knowledge
- API