API Developer

My client in the banking industry is urgently looking for an API Developer who will develop, test and implement API’s. This is a 9 month contract with renewal based on performance.

Requirements:

The main objective is to interpret the API requirements set by the stakeholders in an organization to produce a product that meets their business requirements.

Understands Cross-platform development.

Understands API design.

Develops in different coding languages and front-ends.

Has the integration knowledge.

Has API Orchestration skills.

Knows how to use programming tools.

Inter-personal skills.

Desired Skills:

