Automation Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

At a high level, experience/Interests in the following areas are ideal
– C# or JAVA, Selenium
– Performance/Regression/Negative/Functional/Non-Functional/API Testing
– Testing Analysis (Analysis and documenting Test Cases, -Scenarios, -Plan)
– It is important that the person have the drive to want to learn and the ability to understand complex products and find
solutions for complex problems.
– Java 8
– Cucumber
– TestNG
– Selenium web driver
– Jenkins
– Git
– Maven
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]