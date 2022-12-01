Azure Developer (Intermediate-Senior)

We are a South African international banking and wealth management group, providing a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific. We are dual-listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We are in search for an Azure Developer in the Client Tech Division who will work closely with the technical teams including data engineers, Data Analysts, Azure DevOps team, Database Admins, Infrastructure.
Responsibilities for this role include:
- Quality Assurance and Testing
- Devops/configuration
- Developing solutions that are highly available and resilient to failures
- Understanding data requirements
- Stakeholder management
- Peer review
- Understand Azure policies
Requirements for this role:
- Proficiency in C# with a good knowledge of its ecosystem
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application with patterns such as Domain Driven Design or CQRS
- .NET Core and related technologies
- Azure DevOps pipelines
- Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates
- Azure Functions
- Azure Certifications (Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals, Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer) [Advantageous]
- CosmosDB
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- AZURE
- C#
- Cloud