Azure Developer (Intermediate-Senior)

We are a South African international banking and wealth management group, providing a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific. We are dual-listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We are in search for an Azure Developer in the Client Tech Division who will work closely with the technical teams including data engineers, Data Analysts, Azure DevOps team, Database Admins, Infrastructure.

Responsibilities for this role include:

Quality Assurance and Testing

Devops/configuration

Developing solutions that are highly available and resilient to failures

Understanding data requirements

Stakeholder management

Peer review

Understand Azure policies

Requirements for this role:



Proficiency in C# with a good knowledge of its ecosystem

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application with patterns such as Domain Driven Design or CQRS

.NET Core and related technologies

Azure DevOps pipelines

Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates

Azure Functions

Azure Certifications (Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals, Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer) [Advantageous]

CosmosDB

Desired Skills:

Azure DevOps

AZURE

C#

Cloud

