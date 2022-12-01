Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing Sector is looking to employ X4 Data Engineer’s to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Outputs:
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
- Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI
- Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc
- Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools
- Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python
- Advanced knowledge of Data Engineering
- Knowledge and application of AZURE DevOps
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker) Advantageous
- Experience with Monitoring management
- Knowledge of Middleware Integration
- Knowledge of Data Ingestion
- API orientated approach and knowledge
- Understanding of object-oriented programming
- Experience in Test Driven Software Development
- Knowledge of software and business process modelling techniques and tools (e.g. UML)
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Information Technology
- Computer Science
- Data Engineering
- Automotive Sector