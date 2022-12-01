Data Engineer

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Automotive Manufacturing Sector is looking to employ X4 Data Engineer’s to join their dynamic team in East London.

Job Description:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Outputs:

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) and self-service data visualization tools such as Qlik Sense, Qlik View, and Power BI

Good knowledge of Database technologies like Postgres, NoSQL, MySQL etc

Technical understanding of databases and enthusiasm for business intelligence and the associated tools

Knowledge of Visual .Net, Databricks and Python

Advanced knowledge of Data Engineering

Knowledge and application of AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker) Advantageous

Experience with Monitoring management

Knowledge of Middleware Integration

Knowledge of Data Ingestion

API orientated approach and knowledge

Understanding of object-oriented programming

Experience in Test Driven Software Development

Knowledge of software and business process modelling techniques and tools (e.g. UML)

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Information Technology

Computer Science

Data Engineering

Automotive Sector

