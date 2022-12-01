Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

CTC: R600 000 – R900 000 per annum

A boutique, international data analytics consulting company employs 80 data scientists, developers and consultants. They are exclusively partnering with us, BigTalent to support them in sourcing and securing a Data Engineer and a Data Scientist.

At this firm, small, diverse teams work together to develop data analytics products and solutions for over 150 companies in 30 countries in Africa, Middle East and Europe. Their client base range from small microlending companies to large multi-national FMCG’s. The Data Engineer will be responsible for setting up data management platforms as well as developing, maintaining and testing infrastructures to support the analysts.

Duties include:

Analysing and organizing raw data

Building data systems and pipelines

Evaluating client business needs and objectives

Identifying, designing, and implementing process improvements by automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery as well as re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, and so on.

Preparing data for prescriptive and predictive modelling

Exploring ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Monitoring production activities to ensure timely and effective reporting, tracking, follow-up and communication of problems

Collaborating with Data Analysts and Business Advisory Consultants on several projects

Compiling professional consulting reports and presentations for delivery to clients

Supporting new product innovation within the analytics team

Requirements:

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python)

Hands-on experience with SQL database design and best practices

This company offers a hybrid work model, they are based in Cape Town.

This company offers a hybrid work model, they are based in Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Engineer

Building ETL Pipelines

Organising Data

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

