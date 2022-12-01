Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 2005 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* XAML

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA.

* Experience in Card Processing/payments

* Banking industry exposure

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Profile description: Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications in card processing systems.

We offer: Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Card Processing

Learn more/Apply for this position