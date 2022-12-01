Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Sandown

Purpose of the Position:

Is the owner of the MultiChoice payments domain architecture capability. The payments architect is responsible for the design, development, delivery and ongoing maintenance of an enterprise payments architecture and related execution roadmap, assuring its continued alignment to the overarching objectives of the MultiChoice business, IT and enterprise architecture requirements

Strategy Execution & Capability Ownership

Owner, custodian and champion of the MultiChoice payments capability,ensuring cross-group alignment with other functional areas and businessfunctions, as well as to enterprise architecture

Expert in the payment’s domain (e.g., Sales, Marketing, Servicing,Retention)

Develops a baseline of the existing payments system portfolio, withresponsibility to manage the system lifecycle thereof in accordance withthe payments roadmap

Define, develop and align the mmedium-to-long-term strategy and targetarchitecture (Blueprint) for the enterprise payments capability, with allrelevant business and IT stakeholders

Definition of the MultiChoice payments architecture frameworks, referencemodels, standards, policies and practices

Provides ongoing review of payments environment, recommendingimprovements based on latest trends, technologies, and businessoperating environment

Investigates payments systems that might benefit MultiChoice, providingpayments insights into the development of business cases, whilst playinga lead role in the system evaluation and selection process for approvedinvestments

Drives the payments system evaluation, selection and procurementprocess

Consistently aligns enterprise stakeholders regarding cross-departmentand group-related payments projects, dependencies, overlaps andopportunities

Provides enterprise-wide assurance over the integrity andappropriateness of payments solution designs, using MultiChoicepayments standards

Definition and review of CRM-specific value realisation goals for the CRMenvironment- Represents the payments capability in architecture and design forum(s) as a key decision-making stakeholder

Delivery Planning, Design & Implementation

Align payments activities and roadmaps across the different MultiChoice Group stakeholders

Responsible for payments subject matter leadership, providing guidance to implementing payments projects and technical teams on standards- based best practice

Work with the Project Managers and Business Analysts to develop a high-level project schedule, business requirements and set ofarchitecture work packages

Advise all programme stakeholders of dependencies and impacts related to payments initiatives, ensuring minimal duplication ofsystems and functionality, limiting deviation from business & IT strategies

Lead in design of Programme Conceptual, Logical Architecture(s) and roadmap(s), serving as an input into programme and project solution These should consider the following design aspects across the MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group Business (and Functional area) & IT strategy

Across SA, MAL and VE

Enterprise architecture strategy

Enterprise Payments Model & Roadmap

Digital trends and emerging technologies

Existing Payments Initiatives & Overlaps

Business & Technology Capabilities & Roadmap

Integrated Architecture Domains & Roadmaps: Channel, Business Process, Integration, Data, Infrastructure, Security, Partner & 3rd Party Ecosystems

Business, Functional and Non-functional project requirements

Regulatory, legal and compliance implications e., consumer privacy laws, data retention policies, outsourced data and specific industry guideline

Collaborate with IT DevOps to assure architectural solution standards andintegrity of the endorsed payments design(s) is maintained throughout thesystem development (At project-related milestones) cycle

Track payments value realisation metrics against implementing projects

Governance & Risk Management –

Ensures Risk Management processes are in place to protect information and IT assets through appropriate standards and security policies (e.g., Legal, regulatory and Tax considerations)

Provides input in the development of policies, standards and guidelines that direct the selection, development, implementation and use of Information Technology as related to payments

Provides assurance and governance over payments implementations at key time-based milestones, ensuring appropriate application ofMultiChoice architecture standards and practices

Governs and manages change to the payments architecture landscape, for both existing systems and new initiatives that impact the paymentscapability. Includes project and target architecture change, as well as management of payments architecture artefacts (i.e., knowledgemanagement and appropriate application of tooling standards)

Architecture Management –

Leads a team of allocated specialist designers and solution architects, assuming responsibility for payments solution design

Manages communication of payments change through the appropriate committees and architecture boards

Responsible for the achievement of established payments architecture KPI’s related to the programme or enterprise architectureauthority

Manages the MultiChoice payments architecture working group

Manages the payments knowledge & architecture repository for all payments architecture artefacts

Research & Analysis-

Active in market trend research and benchmarking of competitive Media nstitutions, their payments approaches and technologies

Active in the positioning of feasible payments business and technologyconcepts to MultiChoice Group, contributing to business casedevelopment and architecture positioning proposals

Research new payments technologies and suites to evolve the existing MultiChoice technology stack, providing recommendations to theenterprise and payments target architectures as appropriate

Desired Skills:

solution design

architecture

payments implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position