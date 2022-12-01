Full Stack Java Developer at Reverside

For Front End:
• Javascript
• JQuery
• Kendo UI and HTML
For BackEnd:
• Java(SpringBoot Services)
• OpenApi(Swagger)
• Microservices
• SQL Server
The IDE’s or Tools for development are:
• Visual Studio Code
• IntelliJ
Familiar with
• Jenkins pipeline for API Getway and
• Kibana for service logs.
• It will be an advantage if the person has experience on Bamboo deployments.
Experience in Web App development, it will be an advantage to have experience in native mobile development(Android and iOS) as well as demonstrable delivery of deploying/taking apps to market
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- JQuery
- SQL Server
- HTML
- Kendo UI
- Java
- Spring boot
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]