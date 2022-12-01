Int-Snr Front End Developer at Reverside – Remote Remote

Dec 1, 2022

  • Javascript,

  • CSS-3,

  • [URL Removed] Must be working with these skills on current projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • CSS3
  • React JS
  • Reactjs
  • ReactJs

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

