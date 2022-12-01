INTEGRATION ENGINEER – Gauteng Pretoria

Design, develop and maintain efficient and high-quality integrations connecting data, applications and third parties that support business processes and customer needs including Monitoring and analysing existing integrations to improve their performance and efficiency. The person appointed to this position will report to the Senior Manager: Applications.

Requirements:

National Diploma (3-years) or bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or another related field.

Certification in IBM Cloud Pak For Integration (CP4I). ITIL Foundation certification will be an added advantage. Minimum

5 – 10 years’ experience in software development, with 3 – 5 years’ experience in integration engineering. Proficiency with data modelling, manipulation, and distribution between applications. Strong knowledge of integration design and development processes (e.g., development, testing, debugging). Demonstrated experience in data integration and workflow scripting. Strong proficiency in relevant coding languages (Java, C#, SQL). Experience with system integration technologies (RESTful APIs, OAUTH 2.0, event brokers, data virtualization, SOAP APIs). Experience in setting up and monitoring integration platforms within an enterprise environment as well as integrations with cloud solutions and external parties.

Key Performance Areas:

– Gather and analyze business and customer requirements to identify and prioritize opportunities to improve efficiencies and processes through integration.

– Design and implement integration flows and enhancements, including APIs and/or file-based integrations.

– Create and review technical design documentation to ensure the accurate development of integration solutions

– Partner with development teams (both internal and external) to lead the designing and developing of integration solutions and prototypes, according to business requirements.

– Determine, conduct, and automate integration tests, load tests, and performance tests, including facilitating set-up of test data and accounts.

– Proactively monitor integration performance and troubleshoot, resolve, and report integration issues to impacted

teams and stakeholders.

– Participate in ICT Disaster Recovery tests and assist the Risk and Security officer in identifying Integration Platform related continuity gaps and participate in correcting them.

– Ensure that the DR Integration environment configuration is kept up to date and accurate for unplanned ICT DR

Tests.

– Attend to and take ownership of problems escalated by both internal and external stakeholders.

– Manage all 3rd level support incidents with the Integration Platform vendor

– Ensure documentation and updating of known errors repository.

– Ensure that Integration Platforms and related components are kept up to date in relation to patches whilst adhering to ICT governance framework (Change Management Process)

– Ensure that any updates implemented on the Integration Platform is planned properly to minimize disruptions and

down time.

– Participate in writing internal and external documentation that requires technical input (Memos, Terms of Reference, Tenders, etc.)

– Attends and constructively participates in all scheduled meetings with the various departments and industry

representatives and is always on time for the start of meetings.

– Identify and analyze industry or geographic trends with implications to the integration interfaces.

Other Key Competencies:

The candidate must demonstrate the following skills and attributes: Ability to convert business requirements to business

processes and technical designs, good understanding of ITIL framework, excellent analytical and problem-solving skills,

good interpersonal skills and ability to communicate across all levels, experience in drafting technical documentation,

ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently, ability to comfortably work under pressure, keen attention to detail, problem-solving abilities and solid knowledge base.

Desired Skills:

problem-solving skills

good interpersonal skills

ability to communicate across all levels

Learn more/Apply for this position