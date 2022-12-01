IT Developer (Intermediate) at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Dec 1, 2022

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Intermediate).

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • Up to 3 years’ Experience
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC
  • Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
  • and jQuery.
  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital.

Responsibilities:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

