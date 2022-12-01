IT Help Desk Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions – Western Cape Westridge

Introduction

We’re seeking an IT Help Desk Client Service Rep. telecommunications/ICT – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape for a client within the telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in Western Cape.
Applicants currently living in WESTERN CAPE will get first preference.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs
  • Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service
  • Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support
  • Quality assessment and compliance
  • Good technical mobile and handset understanding
  • Professional writing and communication
  • Analytical and logical
  • ITIL foundations
  • Product knowledge

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • IT or Information Systems Diploma or Degree
  • Client services training, advantageous
  • ITIL foundation certification, advantageous
  • All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in a client facing role
  • Experience in client facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support
Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R130 (non-negotiable)
  • Contract: 12 Months
Interested?

  • If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
  • Remember, if emailing us directly, to insert “IT Help Desk Client Service Rep. – Western Cape ” in the email subject line, for consideration.

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Telecommunications
  • 1st Line
  • Phone support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Mobile Network Company based in Western Cape

