IT Help Desk Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking an IT Help Desk Client Service Rep. telecommunications/ICT – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape for a client within the telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in Western Cape.

Applicants currently living in WESTERN CAPE will get first preference.

Duties & Responsibilities

Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs

Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service

Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support

Quality assessment and compliance

Good technical mobile and handset understanding

Professional writing and communication

Analytical and logical

ITIL foundations

Product knowledge

Desired Experience & Qualification

IT or Information Systems Diploma or Degree

Client services training, advantageous

ITIL foundation certification, advantageous

All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)

2 – 3 years’ experience in a client facing role

Experience in client facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R130 (non-negotiable)

Contract: 12 Months

Interested?

If interested, please apply directly through Pnet or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]

Remember, if emailing us directly, to insert “IT Help Desk Client Service Rep. – Western Cape ” in the email subject line, for consideration.

Desired Skills:

It Support

Telecommunications

1st Line

Phone support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

Mobile Network Company based in Western Cape

