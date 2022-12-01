IT Help Desk Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions

Introduction
We’re seeking an IT Help Desk Client Service Rep. telecommunications/ICT – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape for a client within the telecommunications/ICT industry to be based in Western Cape.
Applicants currently living in WESTERN CAPE will get first preference.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Resolution of all mobile requests for service (order-to-activate and query-to-resolve) within client SLAs
- Proactive tracking and management of Requests for service
- Combination of client experience – fulfilment and assurance as well as technical coverage support
- Quality assessment and compliance
- Good technical mobile and handset understanding
- Professional writing and communication
- Analytical and logical
- ITIL foundations
- Product knowledge
Desired Experience & Qualification
- IT or Information Systems Diploma or Degree
- Client services training, advantageous
- ITIL foundation certification, advantageous
- All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a client facing role
- Experience in client facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R130 (non-negotiable)
- Contract: 12 Months
Interested?
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Telecommunications
- 1st Line
- Phone support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
Mobile Network Company based in Western Cape