IT Support Specialist

(US/SA overlapping hours)

One of our clients are looking for a self-motivated individual with a knack for problem solving who accomplishes tasks without the need of micro-management to join our team. This position requires interaction with clients and candidates must be passionate about providing exceptional customer service and be an active listener that can communicate technical information to non-technical individuals in writing and verbally, without talking down to the person.

The candidate’s ability to write concise, informative service tickets, record all work performed, and communicate with others is critical for success in this position. You will have access to a wide variety of industry-leading technology and enterprise tools to help you complete your job duties.

Skills and Abilities:

Network Infrastructure (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Wireless, VLAN, VPN, DNS)

Experience Deploying, maintaining, and supporting virtualized (VMware and Hyper-V) and physical environments

Deploying, maintaining, and supporting VOIP

Experience deploying, maintaining, and supporting Workstations (Windows 7 and newer) and Servers (2008 and Newer)

Deploying, maintaining, and supporting a variety of hardware and software applications

Experience deploying, maintaining, and supporting Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Active Directory and Group Policy

Scripting languages and technologies (VBScript, PowerShell, etc…)

Ability to think creatively and identify ways to improve efficacy, reduce complexity and increase security

Ability to identify issues and resolve problems in a timely matter

Ability to adapt to changes quickly, prioritize tasks, and achieve due dates

Ability to make effective decisions and handle numerous tasks under pressure

Highly Organized, Motivated, Upbeat, Positive, and Pleasant Demeanour

Responsibilities:

Installing, Maintaining, Troubleshooting, and Upgrading Equipment, Computer Hardware, Software, and Peripherals, and other IT Systems.

Perform system maintenance and upgrades after normal business hours when necessary and be on call (occasionally)

Stay up to date on current technology, trends, best practices, and tools

Maintain a clean and organized workspace

Create and maintain internal and external documentation

Provides guidance and work leadership to less-experienced resources

Held accountable for daily performance metrics and KPI’s

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience at this level

Managed Services Provider Experience

Networking Experience

Strong Performance analysis and troubleshooting skills

At least one technical certification from the following companies is required: (Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA)

Multiple relevant certifications are strongly desired

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science is strongly desired

*Background checks to be done.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Position is Fully Remote

– Full Time roles

– US working hours (3-11/4-12)

– International exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

