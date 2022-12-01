IT Systems Administrator

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

OUR COMPANY

Established over 110 years ago Lion Match is an iconic South African Brand. The Lion Match Company

(Pty) Ltd has developed some of South Africa’s favourite home-care and lifestyle brands. From our iconic

and nationally cherished Lion Safety Matches through to our growing range of personal grooming

products, coupled with our leading home and personal-care capabilities, we have succeeded in

assembling an impressive array of brand names and products.

THE OPPORTUNITY

An opportunity has arisen in our Durban Office for a suitable individual as an IT System Administrator

to cover the service delivery to all users within the scope. In this role the incumbent will report directly

to the Group IT Executive. The portfolio will suit a self-motivated, skilled, hands-on, self-disciplined and

highly energised person.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

The primary purpose of the position will be installing and configuring computer hardware, software,

systems, networks, printers and scanners. Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and

networks. Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests. Providing technical support,

remotely or in person, across the company via a centralized Helpdesk.

MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Assist end user with day to day IT related issues (Desktop and Server)

Create and maintain Active Directory User Accounts

Maintenance of the Active Directory Computer Accounts

Create and maintain Exchange Server Mailboxes

Ensure uptime of the IT infrastructure onsite at the respective sites (AD, Networks &

associated applications)

associated applications) Maintain technical implementation documentation on existing services and systems

Perform assistance for Network & Infrastructure projects as needed at the respective site,

ensuring work is delivered on-time and to a high quality.

ensuring work is delivered on-time and to a high quality. Provide general support for infrastructure as needed (Generally only required in

working hours, but in exceptional circumstances support may be required out of hours

and remotely

working hours, but in exceptional circumstances support may be required out of hours and remotely Perform daily & weekly health checks on all server room equipment at the respective

sites

sites Perform daily backup checks on all backup jobs at the respective sites

Maintenance of onsite IT Asset Registers

Ensure all IT related issues are logged on the Helpdesk System and are resolved within

a the specified SLA

a the specified SLA Escalation of IT related issues to respective 3rd party service provider

Provide operating system upgrades to Windows 10 Environments

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: All Internal systems, Desktop, Networks and Server infrastructure

Datacenter / Server Room environmental and compliance upkeep

Microsoft related technologies: Windows Desktop & Server Operating Systems,

Exchange, Active Directory, MS O365

Exchange, Active Directory, MS O365 End User Call logging Technologies

Sophos Endpoint and Server Protection

Email Archiving – Mimecast

Remote access solution support: VPN, Terminal Services

Avaya Telephony Technologies

Cathexis Vision – CCTV Camera Systems

Impro / Biometrics & Security Systems

Various Backup Technologies

Print Management Technologies

Basic Networking Technologies

Video Conferencing Technologies

SPECIFIC ATTRIBUTES

SPECIFIC ATTRIBUTES Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 7, Win 10, Win 11)

Hyper-V, VMWare, Citrix, SQL, and Terminal Services

Microsoft Cloud Services

Windows Server 2003 – 2019

WAN Technology (MPLS, MPLS, VPN)

Networking Technologies and Design

Microsoft Office Technologies

Video Conferencing Technologies

HP Hardware Technologies – Desktops

SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS Computer literate – Microsoft Office (intermediate)

Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines).

Negotiation skills

Decision making skills

Knowledge of and exposure to the FMCG Top end grocery industry

Management skills

Presentation skills

Basic Excel & Microsoft office knowledge and application

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS Relevant Tertiary, Diploma or Technical Qualification

Valid driver’s license

Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar role with

a User Base of 350 Users.

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae

to [Email Address Removed]. Please note that only shortlisted

candidates will be contacted. All applications will be handled in line with POPIA.

Desired Skills:

IT

Network administration

DNS

MS Exchange Server

LAN/WAN

Exchange Server

Remote administration

SAN

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Manufacturing, Production & Trades

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position