IT Systems Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

CAREER OPPORTUNITY
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
OUR COMPANY
Established over 110 years ago Lion Match is an iconic South African Brand. The Lion Match Company
(Pty) Ltd has developed some of South Africa’s favourite home-care and lifestyle brands. From our iconic
and nationally cherished Lion Safety Matches through to our growing range of personal grooming
products, coupled with our leading home and personal-care capabilities, we have succeeded in
assembling an impressive array of brand names and products.
THE OPPORTUNITY
An opportunity has arisen in our Durban Office for a suitable individual as an IT System Administrator
to cover the service delivery to all users within the scope. In this role the incumbent will report directly
to the Group IT Executive. The portfolio will suit a self-motivated, skilled, hands-on, self-disciplined and
highly energised person.
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
The primary purpose of the position will be installing and configuring computer hardware, software,
systems, networks, printers and scanners. Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and
networks. Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests. Providing technical support,
remotely or in person, across the company via a centralized Helpdesk.
MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Assist end user with day to day IT related issues (Desktop and Server)
- Create and maintain Active Directory User Accounts
- Maintenance of the Active Directory Computer Accounts
- Create and maintain Exchange Server Mailboxes
- Ensure uptime of the IT infrastructure onsite at the respective sites (AD, Networks &
associated applications)
- Maintain technical implementation documentation on existing services and systems
- Perform assistance for Network & Infrastructure projects as needed at the respective site,
ensuring work is delivered on-time and to a high quality.
- Provide general support for infrastructure as needed (Generally only required in
working hours, but in exceptional circumstances support may be required out of hours
and remotely
- Perform daily & weekly health checks on all server room equipment at the respective
sites
- Perform daily backup checks on all backup jobs at the respective sites
- Maintenance of onsite IT Asset Registers
- Ensure all IT related issues are logged on the Helpdesk System and are resolved within
a the specified SLA
- Escalation of IT related issues to respective 3rd party service provider
- Provide operating system upgrades to Windows 10 Environments
PROVIDE TECHNICAL SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- All Internal systems, Desktop, Networks and Server infrastructure
- Datacenter / Server Room environmental and compliance upkeep
- Microsoft related technologies: Windows Desktop & Server Operating Systems,
Exchange, Active Directory, MS O365
- End User Call logging Technologies
- Sophos Endpoint and Server Protection
- Email Archiving – Mimecast
- Remote access solution support: VPN, Terminal Services
- Avaya Telephony Technologies
- Cathexis Vision – CCTV Camera Systems
- Impro / Biometrics & Security Systems
- Various Backup Technologies
- Print Management Technologies
- Basic Networking Technologies
- Video Conferencing Technologies
SPECIFIC ATTRIBUTES
- Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 7, Win 10, Win 11)
- Hyper-V, VMWare, Citrix, SQL, and Terminal Services
- Microsoft Cloud Services
- Windows Server 2003 – 2019
- WAN Technology (MPLS, MPLS, VPN)
- Networking Technologies and Design
- Microsoft Office Technologies
- Video Conferencing Technologies
- HP Hardware Technologies – Desktops
SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Computer literate – Microsoft Office (intermediate)
- Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines).
- Negotiation skills
- Decision making skills
- Knowledge of and exposure to the FMCG Top end grocery industry
- Management skills
- Presentation skills
- Basic Excel & Microsoft office knowledge and application
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant Tertiary, Diploma or Technical Qualification
- Valid driver’s license
- Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar role with
a User Base of 350 Users.
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae
to [Email Address Removed]. Please note that only shortlisted
candidates will be contacted. All applications will be handled in line with POPIA.
