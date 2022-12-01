Junior Developer – Graduate at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Well Known IT Company Seeks Junior Developer to join there team .

SKILL SET REQUIREMENTS

Programming Languages

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

C#

DOTNET Framework

ASP.NET (good to have)

AngularJS, NodeJS, Vue JS (not compulsory)

Database Knowledge

SQL Server – Good understanding.

TSQL – Good solid understanding and knowledge of SQL scripting.

Data structures

Testing procedures

Unit testing

Integration testing

System testing

Debugging Knowledge

Debugging is a software development process to address and remove errors in a program’s coding language. It involves running a program through specialized software to observe each error, then using problem-solving skills to determine which part of a code caused it to occur. Many software developers debug their code while writing it to better ensure it’s functional in the testing stage. It’s important to learn how to use debugging software so you can learn fundamental strategies for removing errors and developing an effective process.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT (completed or in progress).

Willingness and commitment to succeed.

Punctuation.

Willingness to work overtime.

Willingness to learn.

Walk the extra mile.

Part of daily stand-up meetings with customers.

Own vehicle with valid driver’s license

Learn more/Apply for this position