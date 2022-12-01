Lead: Group Tax Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A well renowned financial services company is urgently looking for a CA (SA) based in Cape Town to take on a senior position in their team. Get in touch to find out more detail.
NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:
- Qualified CA (SA)
- of 6 – 10 year’s tax reporting experience
- Strong experience in Tax Reporting & Consolidations
- Background in Financial Services, Banking, Insurance or Professional Services
Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] OR [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Jenna on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]
