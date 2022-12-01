Project Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Our client, based in City Deep is currently looking for a multi-skilled Project Manager, to employ as soon as possible.

MUST COME FROM THE SHOPFITTING INDUSTRY/ BACKGROUND TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION. (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Portfolio to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Design experience will be contacted.

Salary – R50 000 – R60 000 Per Month

Requirements:

Grade 12

Project Management Qualification

Previous working experience as a Project Manager within Shopfitting Industry

5 to 10 Years’ experience

Project Management

Staff supervision

Cost Control

Customer Engagement

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Day-to-Day management of site teams

Main point of communication between office and on-site teams in relaying communication around scheduling, timelines, budgets and general programming

Administratively strong in self managing project management administrative elements (Schedules, Cost reports, progress reports, performance metrics)

Host daily stand up scrum meetings in outline of a general waterfall approach to all projects

Maintain consistent in person site reviews in signing off on progress stages within each projects timeline

Site scope is mainly related to aesthetics and finishes (Painting and coating, waterproofing, damp proofing, build works, office refurbishments, retail and showrooms)

Attend on site quoting reviews for purely obtaining on site measurements and information to be communicated to the office for quoting purposes – For the Aesthetics sector of the business only

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Shopfitting

Project plan

Project budget

Costing

Cost Control

Project Control

Managing Project Budgets

Project Management Processes

Project Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

