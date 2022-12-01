Sage 200 Functional Specialist

The domains for which we have current modules in Sage 200 are

Core Financials (General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Tax, Cashbook, Inventory)

Financial Operations (Online Branch Accounting, Fixed Assets, Multi-currency, Customers [Credit Risk Management, Linked Accounts, Resolve, Cash Manager], Banking, Inventory [Price Matrix, Multi-Warehousing, Retail POS, Lot Tracking, Discrete Manufacturing, Bill of Materials])

Financial analytics (BIC, BIC OLAP, Sage Intelligence)

Our Sage 200 ecosystem consists of numerous instances located in various countries as well as centralised Sage reporting instance.

Critical Experience

5+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage 200 Evolution

5+ years’ experience and expert knowledge in the Core Financials and Financial Operations domains and modules

Successful track record in the implementation of Sage 200 through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners

Solid working knowledge in all aspects of Sage 200 including the use of SDK APIs

Experience with Sage branch accounting as it pertains to a multi-national organisation operating in multiple countries and multiple currencies

Advantageous Experience

Sage back end / developer experience and / or certifications

Previous financial certifications / experience / background working in finance teams of medium / large organisations

2+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage Intacct

Successful track record in the implementation of Sage Intacct through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners

Projects involving multi-national scope (especially Africa)

Previous health care industry experience

Mandatory

Certifications in Sage 200

Advantageous

Certifications in Sage Intacct

Desired Skills:

Sage 200 Evolution

BIC

