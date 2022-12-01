Sage 200 Functional Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 1, 2022

The domains for which we have current modules in Sage 200 are

  • Core Financials (General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Tax, Cashbook, Inventory)
  • Financial Operations (Online Branch Accounting, Fixed Assets, Multi-currency, Customers [Credit Risk Management, Linked Accounts, Resolve, Cash Manager], Banking, Inventory [Price Matrix, Multi-Warehousing, Retail POS, Lot Tracking, Discrete Manufacturing, Bill of Materials])
  • Financial analytics (BIC, BIC OLAP, Sage Intelligence)

Our Sage 200 ecosystem consists of numerous instances located in various countries as well as centralised Sage reporting instance.

Critical Experience

  • 5+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage 200 Evolution
  • 5+ years’ experience and expert knowledge in the Core Financials and Financial Operations domains and modules
  • Successful track record in the implementation of Sage 200 through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners
  • Solid working knowledge in all aspects of Sage 200 including the use of SDK APIs
  • Experience with Sage branch accounting as it pertains to a multi-national organisation operating in multiple countries and multiple currencies

Advantageous Experience

  • Sage back end / developer experience and / or certifications
  • Previous financial certifications / experience / background working in finance teams of medium / large organisations
  • 2+ years as a Sage Functional Specialist with training, experience and certifications related to Sage Intacct
  • Successful track record in the implementation of Sage Intacct through complex projects working with internal IT teams and Sage Business Partners
  • Projects involving multi-national scope (especially Africa)
  • Previous health care industry experience

Mandatory

  • Certifications in Sage 200

Advantageous

  • Certifications in Sage Intacct

Desired Skills:

  • Sage 200 Evolution
  • BIC

