Scrum Master

Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role

Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment.

Team sizes vary between from 4 – 6 individuals – DevOps environment

Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design

Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.

Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development

Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban

Must have experience in LEAN Methodology

Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies

Interest in future technologies and trends

scrum

Agile

Project Management

Our mission is to provide fintech platforms and embedded finance solutions that make it easier for any banks and brands to serve the real transactional needs of their customers in this new economic era.

