Team Lead Software Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, The Virtual Agent, aninnovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business is looking for a Team Lead Software Developer to join their team based in Umhlanga Ridge

The Software Developer (Team Lead) will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. The right individual will be an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference

The Team Lead Software Developer will report to the Product Manager

Duties and Responsibilities:

Create and amend programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution

Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems

Review technical deliverables and manage quality to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation

Provide daily technical, functional and operation support for the existing software applications

Testing Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result



Minimum Qualifications:

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems) / BCom (Information Systems) / A National Diploma in IT / and/or equivalent qualification

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage

Minimum Experience and Skills Required

A minimum of 8 years IT experience

Must have 4-7 years’ experience using C#

Must have 4-7 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)

Must have 2-4 years’ experience using C# (Windows Forms)

Must have 4-7 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

Must have 4-7 years’ experience working with CSS, HTML, Javascript

Experience in .Net core would be advantageous

Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Mobile Phone development would be advantageous

Experience in Angular (angular 8+) would be advantageous

Technical analysis & design

Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications

Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs

Ability to produce database designs

Ability to provide technical estimates to work

Competencies Required:

A self-starter who requires minimal supervision, and takes high ownership of work assigned

Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Experience using different development methodologies by the organization

Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead

Contributes towards improving development/ support process

Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions

Works well as part of a team

The ability to lead and guide junior developers

Ability to demonstrate business acumen in decision making

Qualities:

You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements

You have working experience in the building SaaS products

Resources:

Valid driver’s licence

Own ISP

Behaviors and personality disposition:

Friendly/Approachable Personality

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Attention to accuracy and detail

Able to meet deadlines

Solution orientated

Well-presented and well groomed

Professionalism & Confidence

Ability to inspire others

To uphold the values and reputation of the organization

Strong Leadership skills

What’s In It for You:

A competitive basic salary

The ability to work autonomously

You will also be part of a happy office life with a young, dynamic, and energetic team with a lot of ambition, eagerness, and drive – You will learn to LOVE MONDAYS! – During the period of the pandemic, all team members have been stationed to work remotely – They still love Mondays!!

There may be added flexi-WFH/WFO time – A detailed plan will be communicated

Flexible work/life balance – Be available/home in time for dinner | Be there for your kid’s sport days | Allow Gym/Yoga/Exercise time | They encourage ME-TIME!

Enjoy regular team socials that helps you get to know your colleagues, after all you do spend most of your waking time at work.

Key Insurance Cover – Death, Disability, Funeral

Strong Start-Up Culture with the occasional theme days to add some pizzazz to your memories at The Virtual Agent

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Javascript

