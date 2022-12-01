Team Lead Software Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, The Virtual Agent, aninnovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business is looking for a Team Lead Software Developer to join their team based in Umhlanga Ridge
The Software Developer (Team Lead) will be responsible for design, building code and implementation as specified within the project plan and accordance with defined business needs. The right individual will be an excellent communicator with superior technical skills and the drive to want to make a difference
The Team Lead Software Developer will report to the Product Manager
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Create and amend programs in accordance with the design, agreed development standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered solution
- Maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress, problems, needed changes, etc., and provide regular reports on such to the Team / Project leader and/or Systems
- Review technical deliverables and manage quality to ensure that what has been built meets user expectation
- Provide daily technical, functional and operation support for the existing software applications
- Testing
- Construct, interpret and execute system and program test plans to verify correct operation of completed systems
- Plan, design and conduct test of program; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result
Minimum Qualifications:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems) / BCom (Information Systems) / A National Diploma in IT / and/or equivalent qualification
- Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be an advantage
Minimum Experience and Skills Required
- A minimum of 8 years IT experience
- Must have 4-7 years’ experience using C#
- Must have 4-7 years’ experience using ASP.NET (MVC)
- Must have 2-4 years’ experience using C# (Windows Forms)
- Must have 4-7 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server
- Must have 4-7 years’ experience working with CSS, HTML, Javascript
- Experience in .Net core would be advantageous
- Azure, Xamarin, SQLite, Windows Store App & Mobile Phone development would be advantageous
- Experience in Angular (angular 8+) would be advantageous
- Technical analysis & design
- Ability to understand and interpret requirements and technical specifications
- Ability to produce technical specifications of small-medium complexity programs
- Ability to produce database designs
- Ability to provide technical estimates to work
Competencies Required:
- A self-starter who requires minimal supervision, and takes high ownership of work assigned
- Must be able to provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.
- Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing
- Good communications skills (verbal and written)
- Experience using different development methodologies by the organization
- Takes ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from the team lead
- Contributes towards improving development/ support process
- Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions
- Works well as part of a team
- The ability to lead and guide junior developers
- Ability to demonstrate business acumen in decision making
Qualities:
- You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move
- Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions
- Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements
- You have working experience in the building SaaS products
Resources:
- Valid driver’s licence
- Own ISP
Behaviors and personality disposition:
- Friendly/Approachable Personality
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Attention to accuracy and detail
- Able to meet deadlines
- Solution orientated
- Well-presented and well groomed
- Professionalism & Confidence
- Ability to inspire others
- To uphold the values and reputation of the organization
- Strong Leadership skills
What’s In It for You:
- A competitive basic salary
- The ability to work autonomously
- You will also be part of a happy office life with a young, dynamic, and energetic team with a lot of ambition, eagerness, and drive – You will learn to LOVE MONDAYS! – During the period of the pandemic, all team members have been stationed to work remotely – They still love Mondays!!
- There may be added flexi-WFH/WFO time – A detailed plan will be communicated
- Flexible work/life balance – Be available/home in time for dinner | Be there for your kid’s sport days | Allow Gym/Yoga/Exercise time | They encourage ME-TIME!
- Enjoy regular team socials that helps you get to know your colleagues, after all you do spend most of your waking time at work.
- Key Insurance Cover – Death, Disability, Funeral
- Strong Start-Up Culture with the occasional theme days to add some pizzazz to your memories at The Virtual Agent
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Javascript