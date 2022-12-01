TECHNICAL SPECIALIST II (CLOUD) I.T. INTEGRATION – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Dec 1, 2022

Introduction

To ensure the administration of our cloud-based Integration & Middleware platforms, based on digital solutions in line with Business and IT strategies. Assist developers, support personnel and operators with cloud administrative tasks that will enable seamless, secure and cost-effective functioning of our cloud-based integration platform.

Job description

  • Administration of cloud-based systems aligned to team processes & requirementso Ensure the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctlyo Implement preventative maintenance stepso Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place o Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use
  • Maintain and support existing systemso Interpret user requirements and translate into administration solutions.o Investigate and solve systems issues.o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
  • Ensures effective operations o Implement approved changes as per change control and security processo Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma
  • Specific cloud-based administration skills
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools
  • Great technical skills and scripting skills
    Additional Criteria
  • Operating System admin skills using Linux, Windows and Unix
  • Scripting skills using Python, Javascript, Bash or other shell scripting languages
  • AWS Cloud administration skills
  • Security & Access Control – AWS IAM, Azure Active Directory, SSO, SAML, OAuth2, Credentials management, Certificates
  • Virtualization concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, etc.
  • Containers – Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS EKS, etc.
  • Cost Management – effective cost management for cloud-workloads
  • Infrastructure as CodeDevOps – codify and manage underlying IT infrastructure using technologies such as AWS CloudFormation, Git-based code repositories, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Jenkins, etc.
  • Preferable:o API Management concepts & technologieso Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivelanto Modern Data Lake concepts & technologieso Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.o Middleware & Interation technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ, IBM Datapowero Git-based code repository: BitBucket
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • Python
  • javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *