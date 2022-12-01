TECHNICAL SPECIALIST II (CLOUD) I.T. INTEGRATION

Introduction

To ensure the administration of our cloud-based Integration & Middleware platforms, based on digital solutions in line with Business and IT strategies. Assist developers, support personnel and operators with cloud administrative tasks that will enable seamless, secure and cost-effective functioning of our cloud-based integration platform.

Job description

Administration of cloud-based systems aligned to team processes & requirementso Ensure the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctlyo Implement preventative maintenance stepso Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place o Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use

Maintain and support existing systemso Interpret user requirements and translate into administration solutions.o Investigate and solve systems issues.o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations o Implement approved changes as per change control and security processo Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

Minimum requirements

3 year IT Diploma

Specific cloud-based administration skills

Relevant business process context knowledge

Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools

Great technical skills and scripting skills

Additional Criteria

Additional Criteria Operating System admin skills using Linux, Windows and Unix

Scripting skills using Python, Javascript, Bash or other shell scripting languages

AWS Cloud administration skills

Security & Access Control – AWS IAM, Azure Active Directory, SSO, SAML, OAuth2, Credentials management, Certificates

Virtualization concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, etc.

Containers – Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS EKS, etc.

Cost Management – effective cost management for cloud-workloads

Infrastructure as CodeDevOps – codify and manage underlying IT infrastructure using technologies such as AWS CloudFormation, Git-based code repositories, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Jenkins, etc.

Preferable:o API Management concepts & technologieso Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivelanto Modern Data Lake concepts & technologieso Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.o Middleware & Interation technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ, IBM Datapowero Git-based code repository: BitBucket

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud

Python

javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

