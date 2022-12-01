UI / UX Developer (Digital Marketing) – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client (based near the very beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve) is looking for a UI/UX Developer with strong Digital Marketing flair and experience to join their like-minded and awesome team. They are building solutions to be ready for the upswing of tourism. You will use your specialist skills to design, develop, execute, analyse and report back on digital campaigns to promote the growth and brand of their hospitality software solution.
Summary of the role:
- Research, design, articulate, execute, analyse and report back on overall digital marketing strategy in line with business objectives
- Plan and execute regular and ad hoc marketing communications, PR, events and business marketing opportunities
- Oversight and delivery of brand-consistent, communications for all digital touchpoints (social media, websites, blogs, press releases, online knowledge base, and webinars)
- Own and maintain website analytics, metrics and campaign reporting
- In-depth knowledge of SEO and adwords campaigns
- Develop and coordinate multimedia content and packages
- Manage the day-to-day handling of channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram
- Provide ROI and other analytical reporting to stakeholders
- Assist with design for internal social programmes
Digital Media/UI_UX Functions:
- Weekly production of digital newsletter
- Online knowledge base
- End-user product communication
- Social media content planning, production and release
- Marketing – blogs, mailers, events, marketing material/strategies/campaigns
- Tracking and reporting
- Daily tracking of the UI-Go2 inbox
- WordPress websites – set up and maintenance
- Track projects on ClickUp
- Video editing
- Content prep for departmental feedback
Marketing:
- Public relations
- Administer associations/memberships
- Provide PR/marketing support
Qualifications:
- Degree/Diploma in digital marketing
Proven experience in:
- Min. 2 year’s in performance marketing, data analysis, and/or e-commerce marketing
- Delivering innovative, brand-consistent, digital marketing campaigns
- Understanding web metrics, digital analytics and the ability to generate, analyze, interpret and articulate data analysis to relevant stakeholders
- Must be able to work under constant deadline pressure and manage multiple projects across multiple lines in the business
- Must have experience in handling the technical side of graphics, who can double-up in the actual development of the website and even on front-end dev i.e. UI/UX i.e. not project managing.
- HTML, CSS, Angular is a MUST
Technical experience in the following is a plus:
- GIT/SVN version control
- Experience with ClickUp would be beneficial
- Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript
- User interface design and user experience design
- Agency experience beneficial
Candidates will be asked to submit a portfolio of work with their CV and will be required to complete assessments during the recruitment process.
Desired Skills:
- Social Media
- Digital Marketing
- UI UX
- Online Marketing
- Branding
- UI UX Development