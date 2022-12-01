UI / UX Developer (Digital Marketing) – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client (based near the very beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve) is looking for a UI/UX Developer with strong Digital Marketing flair and experience to join their like-minded and awesome team. They are building solutions to be ready for the upswing of tourism. You will use your specialist skills to design, develop, execute, analyse and report back on digital campaigns to promote the growth and brand of their hospitality software solution.

Summary of the role:

Research, design, articulate, execute, analyse and report back on overall digital marketing strategy in line with business objectives

Plan and execute regular and ad hoc marketing communications, PR, events and business marketing opportunities

Oversight and delivery of brand-consistent, communications for all digital touchpoints (social media, websites, blogs, press releases, online knowledge base, and webinars)

Own and maintain website analytics, metrics and campaign reporting

In-depth knowledge of SEO and adwords campaigns

Develop and coordinate multimedia content and packages

Manage the day-to-day handling of channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Provide ROI and other analytical reporting to stakeholders

Assist with design for internal social programmes

Digital Media/UI_UX Functions:

Weekly production of digital newsletter

Online knowledge base

End-user product communication

Social media content planning, production and release

Marketing – blogs, mailers, events, marketing material/strategies/campaigns

Tracking and reporting

Daily tracking of the UI-Go2 inbox

WordPress websites – set up and maintenance

Track projects on ClickUp

Video editing

Content prep for departmental feedback

Marketing:

Public relations

Administer associations/memberships

Provide PR/marketing support

Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma in digital marketing

Proven experience in:

Min. 2 year’s in performance marketing, data analysis, and/or e-commerce marketing

Delivering innovative, brand-consistent, digital marketing campaigns

Understanding web metrics, digital analytics and the ability to generate, analyze, interpret and articulate data analysis to relevant stakeholders

Must be able to work under constant deadline pressure and manage multiple projects across multiple lines in the business

Must have experience in handling the technical side of graphics, who can double-up in the actual development of the website and even on front-end dev i.e. UI/UX i.e. not project managing.

HTML, CSS, Angular is a MUST

Technical experience in the following is a plus:

GIT/SVN version control

Experience with ClickUp would be beneficial

Standards compliance HTML and JavaScript

User interface design and user experience design

Agency experience beneficial

Candidates will be asked to submit a portfolio of work with their CV and will be required to complete assessments during the recruitment process.

Desired Skills:

Social Media

Digital Marketing

UI UX

Online Marketing

Branding

UI UX Development

