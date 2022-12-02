Application Database Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Application Database Specialist to enhance and future – proof the application database(s) for the banks product offerings.
Purpose Statement:
- Fulfilling the role of a subject matter expert and senior database advisor on all matters relating to tuning, index design, data archiving and performance
- Providing subject matter expertise and insights towards development, and to perform CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations for database
- Administering and performance tuning databases that run on top of the database platform, and ensuring it is optimally configured to sustain current and anticipated future
- Developing, maintaining, and ensuring best practices are followed by the Product Team
- Report writing and building functionality to current applications
Qualification:
Minimum:
- Grade 12 National Certificate / VocationalMicrosoft Database Certification (MCDBA and/or MCTS (SQL Administration)
Ideal:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science
- Multiple qualifications in various infrastructure disciplines (Networking, Operating Systems, Virtualization, etc.)
Knowledge & Experience
Knowledge – Minimum:
- Familiarity with a variety of development platforms
- In-depth knowledge of data retrieval and storage
- Performance tuning and Optimisation
- Oracle management systems performance and capacity analysis
- Oracle Internals
- PL-SQL Programming Server Internals
- Advanced database concepts
- A sound understanding of:
- Oracle design and administration
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business continuity planning
- IT Operations
Experience – Minimum:
- 3- 5 years’ experience in PL-SQL programming and Oracle performance tuning and Optimisation
- Previous experience in coaching, mentoring and guidance of team members
- Training staff and end-users in data storage and retrieval
- Experience in data management
Knowledge – Ideal:
- Cloud platforms for AWS/Azure
- Application Delivery Controllers
- Automation, scripting (Ansible)
- Monitoring tools
- Capacity Planning
- BCP Concepts
- Containers
- Data warehousing
- Big data
Experience – Ideal:
- 5+ years’ experience in T-SQL programming, SQL performance tuning and optimisation, and Microsoft SQL Server
- Previous experience as a Data Specialist
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Database Specialist
- SQL