Application Database Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Application Database Specialist to enhance and future – proof the application database(s) for the banks product offerings.

Purpose Statement:



Fulfilling the role of a subject matter expert and senior database advisor on all matters relating to tuning, index design, data archiving and performance

Providing subject matter expertise and insights towards development, and to perform CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations for database

Administering and performance tuning databases that run on top of the database platform, and ensuring it is optimally configured to sustain current and anticipated future

Developing, maintaining, and ensuring best practices are followed by the Product Team

Report writing and building functionality to current applications

Qualification:

Minimum:



Grade 12 National Certificate / VocationalMicrosoft Database Certification (MCDBA and/or MCTS (SQL Administration)

Ideal:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science

Multiple qualifications in various infrastructure disciplines (Networking, Operating Systems, Virtualization, etc.)

Knowledge & Experience

Knowledge – Minimum:

Familiarity with a variety of development platforms

In-depth knowledge of data retrieval and storage

Performance tuning and Optimisation

Oracle management systems performance and capacity analysis

Oracle Internals

PL-SQL Programming Server Internals

Advanced database concepts

A sound understanding of: Oracle design and administration IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle) Business continuity planning IT Operations



Experience – Minimum:

3- 5 years’ experience in PL-SQL programming and Oracle performance tuning and Optimisation

Previous experience in coaching, mentoring and guidance of team members

Training staff and end-users in data storage and retrieval

Experience in data management

Knowledge – Ideal:

Cloud platforms for AWS/Azure

Application Delivery Controllers

Automation, scripting (Ansible)

Monitoring tools

Capacity Planning

BCP Concepts

Containers

Data warehousing

Big data

Experience – Ideal:

5+ years’ experience in T-SQL programming, SQL performance tuning and optimisation, and Microsoft SQL Server

Previous experience as a Data Specialist

