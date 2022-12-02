Data Engineer (Product) (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Services Provider seeks a highly analytical & meticulous Data Engineer with strong commercial acumen to join its Product team. Your core role will be to utilise the database and your Software Engineering & Programming skills to ensure that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the Data Scientists. You will require a suitable IT tertiary qualification with Grade 12/Matric and a minimum of 2 years’ work experience in Programming and Data Modelling. You will also need to have experience on data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google Cloud and be proficient with Data Modelling tools including Table structures, Stored Procedures, SSIS Packages & SQL, and have experience with NoSQL, SQL Server & Hadoop.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience in Programming and modelling of data.

Systems Engineering and implementations experience.

Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google Cloud.

System Architecture (technical design and implementation processes) –

Database analysis, design & administration.

Technical Test Plan Design. IT Systems Development processes – System Engineering. Programming. Application Development. Standards and governance. Data Modelling using: Table structures, Stored Procedures, SSIS Packages & SQL. Cloud Data Services – Implementing data pipelines using cloud infrastructure and services. NoSQL experience on the cloud. Data engineering and integration services in a hybrid clou environment. Solid understanding of – Banking systems environment, Bank business model, Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA), SQL Server, Azure platform & Hadoop. Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).



Ideal to have –

A relevant Post-Graduate Degree.

Detailed knowledge of: Banking systems, Agile development life cycle, Polybase, Python.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communications skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management skills.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing skills.

Facilitation skills.

Presentation skills.

Analytical.

Problem solving,

Commercial Thinking.

Attention to Detail.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

