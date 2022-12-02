Data Scientist
Responsibilities:
- Data mining or extracting usable data from valuable data sources
- Using machine learning tools to select features, create and optimize classifiers
- Carrying out preprocessing of structured and unstructured data
- Enhancing data collection procedures to include all relevant information for developing analytic systems
- Processing, cleansing, and validating the integrity of data to be used for analysis
- Analyzing large amounts of information to find patterns and solutions
- Developing prediction systems and machine learning algorithms
- Presenting results in a clear manner
- Propose solutions and strategies to tackle business challenges
- Collaborate with Business and IT teams
- Develop dashboards
- write reports
Job Requirements:
- Programming Skills – knowledge of statistical programming languages like Python, and database query languages like SQL.
- Statistics – Good applied statistical skills, including knowledge of statistical tests, distributions, regression, maximum likelihood estimators, etc. Proficiency in statistics is essential for data-driven companies.
- Data Wrangling – proficiency in handling imperfections in data is an important aspect of a data scientist job description.
- Experience with Data Visualization Tools like Tableau that help to visually encode data.
- Excellent Communication Skills – it is incredibly important to describe findings to a technical and non-technical audience.
- Strong Software Engineering Background.
- Hands-on experience with data science tools.
- Problem-solving aptitude.
- Analytical mind and great business sense.
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field is preferred.
- Proven Experience as Data Analyst or Data Scientist.
Reports to: CTO and heads of business units
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Tableau
- Data Wrangling
- Statistical Skills
- Transport / Logistics exposure
About The Employer:
Cross-boarder transport and logistics company.