Data Scientist – Gauteng Midrand

Dec 2, 2022

Data Scientist

Responsibilities:

  • Data mining or extracting usable data from valuable data sources
  • Using machine learning tools to select features, create and optimize classifiers
  • Carrying out preprocessing of structured and unstructured data
  • Enhancing data collection procedures to include all relevant information for developing analytic systems
  • Processing, cleansing, and validating the integrity of data to be used for analysis
  • Analyzing large amounts of information to find patterns and solutions
  • Developing prediction systems and machine learning algorithms
  • Presenting results in a clear manner
  • Propose solutions and strategies to tackle business challenges
  • Collaborate with Business and IT teams
  • Develop dashboards
  • write reports

Job Requirements:

  • Programming Skills – knowledge of statistical programming languages like Python, and database query languages like SQL.
  • Statistics – Good applied statistical skills, including knowledge of statistical tests, distributions, regression, maximum likelihood estimators, etc. Proficiency in statistics is essential for data-driven companies.
  • Data Wrangling – proficiency in handling imperfections in data is an important aspect of a data scientist job description.
  • Experience with Data Visualization Tools like Tableau that help to visually encode data.
  • Excellent Communication Skills – it is incredibly important to describe findings to a technical and non-technical audience.
  • Strong Software Engineering Background.
  • Hands-on experience with data science tools.
  • Problem-solving aptitude.
  • Analytical mind and great business sense.
  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field is preferred.
  • Proven Experience as Data Analyst or Data Scientist.

Reports to: CTO and heads of business units

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • Tableau
  • Data Wrangling
  • Statistical Skills
  • Transport / Logistics exposure

About The Employer:

Cross-boarder transport and logistics company.

