Data Scientist – Gauteng Midrand

Data Scientist

Responsibilities:

Data mining or extracting usable data from valuable data sources

Using machine learning tools to select features, create and optimize classifiers

Carrying out preprocessing of structured and unstructured data

Enhancing data collection procedures to include all relevant information for developing analytic systems

Processing, cleansing, and validating the integrity of data to be used for analysis

Analyzing large amounts of information to find patterns and solutions

Developing prediction systems and machine learning algorithms

Presenting results in a clear manner

Propose solutions and strategies to tackle business challenges

Collaborate with Business and IT teams

Develop dashboards

write reports

Job Requirements:

Programming Skills – knowledge of statistical programming languages like Python, and database query languages like SQL.

Statistics – Good applied statistical skills, including knowledge of statistical tests, distributions, regression, maximum likelihood estimators, etc. Proficiency in statistics is essential for data-driven companies.

Data Wrangling – proficiency in handling imperfections in data is an important aspect of a data scientist job description.

Experience with Data Visualization Tools like Tableau that help to visually encode data.

Excellent Communication Skills – it is incredibly important to describe findings to a technical and non-technical audience.

Strong Software Engineering Background.

Hands-on experience with data science tools.

Problem-solving aptitude.

Analytical mind and great business sense.

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field is preferred.

Proven Experience as Data Analyst or Data Scientist.

Reports to: CTO and heads of business units

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Tableau

Data Wrangling

Statistical Skills

Transport / Logistics exposure

About The Employer:

Cross-boarder transport and logistics company.

Learn more/Apply for this position