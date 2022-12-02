Hardcopy peripherals see modest shipment increase

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals grew 1,2% year over year to 21,2-million units in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22).

Shipment value increased 7,5% year over year during the quarter to $9.8 billion, according to the latest results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Although container shipping space remained somewhat unpredictable in the quarter, some improvement helped produce year-over-year growth in the hardcopy peripherals market.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* China (PRC) and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) outperformed all other regional markets, posting year-over-year shipment growth of 12,7% and 6,4% respectively. Year-over-year growth in China was mainly driven by inkjet devices (up 58,2% year over year). One particular highlight was Huawei launching its ink tank series printers in 3Q22 as a new player in the market. Steady recovery in printing activity in commercial segments, including logistics, manufacturing, government, and financial institutions, also contributed to the year-over-year increase in these two regional markets.

* Canon and Brother each delivered strong results in 3Q22 with year-over-year growth of 26,1% and 9,4% respectively. Canon’s ink cartridge segment had a huge rebound compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, Canon’s ink tank growth was supported by good allocations and strong demand in most countries. Like Canon, Brother’s gains were helped by a healthy recovery in supply in many countries.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 3Q22 Unit Shipments 3Q22 Market Share 3Q21 Unit Shipments 3Q21 Market Share 3Q22/3Q21 Growth 1. HP Inc. 7,723,789 36.4% 8,568,254 40.9% -9.9% 2. Canon Group 4,281,060 20.2% 3,394,452 16.2% +26.1% 3. Epson 4,062,900 19.2% 4,184,487 20.0% -2.9% 4. Brother 2,036,515 9.6% 1,861,257 8.9% +9.4% 5. Pantum 532,577 2.5% 298,022 1.4% +78.7% Others 2,574,261 12.1% 2,660,628 12.7% -3.2% Total 21,211,102 100.0% 20,967,100 100.0% +1.2% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, November 10, 2022