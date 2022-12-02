Head of Agile Business Analysis at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the IT Sector, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ Head of Agile Business Analysis

Requirements:

10+ years’ work experience as a Business Analyst and Scrum Master with 3-4 of those years managing Business Analysts.

Demonstrated experience setting up a cohesive and collaborative business analysis team.

Corporate project/Consulting experience, being involved in end-to-end projects.

Experience in managing and communicating with senior stakeholders/executive management.

Expert in Agile project management techniques such as Scrum and Kanban

Expert knowledge of Business Analysis principles and practices suitable for an Agile project delivery environment.

Experience facilitating discussions to discover solutions and capture and transform business and technology requirements into high-quality user stories and acceptance criteria.

In depth knowledge and experience using tools such as JIRA and Confluence for capturing and managing requirements and managing the flow of work in Agile projects.

Knowledge of process and collaboration tools such as Visio, Miro.

Experience in the financial/insurance industry (advantageous).

Responsibilities:

Resourcing and staff management:

In consultation with the Head of Sales, and based on current capacity and team composition, understand the potential demand for Agile Business Analysis Resources and align the recruitment strategy to have sufficient capacity to meet these demands with minimal disruption.

Manage the workload of team members in such a way they are not over allocated.

Proactively meet with staff who are seconded to clients, to gauge their job satisfaction and identify any gaps to proactively make any adjustments or interventions that are needed.

Regularly meet one-on-one with staff members to grow their capabilities, by identifying their career path objectives and monitoring and assisting to grow their skills.

Client Engagement:

Understand the client’s needs to make sure we place the correct individual in terms of skillset and the environment.

Proactively engage with the client contact to understand and assess the progress of our Agile Business Analysts at clients and help rectify problems/issues when needed.

Support the Head of Sales in identifying any potential new opportunities at the client.

Business Analysis and Agile excellence:

Create and maintain a professional culture within the team, where individuals take ownership of deliverables, with pragmatic attention to detail, being proud of delivering excellence and quality.

Create, grow, and advocate Companies Agile delivery methodology, and when required align the delivery methods with a client’s delivery method to ensure synergies.

Ensure that the team delivers work that is consistent with Companies best practices and client expectations.

At times, the Head of Agile Business Analysis will need to fulfil the role of an Agile Business Analyst to meet resourcing gaps, and therefore is required to be sufficiently skilled as a Business Analyst and Scrum Master.

Be a thought leader in Business Analysis and Agile methods.

Profitability:

Ensure optimal utilisation of the team in a sustainable manner, while meeting profitability goals.

Understand the costing and profit model and the effect of decisions thereon.

Competencies:

Agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban.

Requirements elicitation techniques.

Document requirements in an Agile environment.

Stakeholder engagement and networking.

Business acumen.

Mentoring and Coaching.

Project management.

Process mapping.

Reporting and feedback.

Best practice BA principles Behavioural.

Collaboration and teamwork.

Leadership and accountability.

Persuading and influencing.

Communication skills.

Relationship building.

Analyse data.

Manage risks and challenges.

Complex problem-solving.

Strategic thinking and innovation.

