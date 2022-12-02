Java Spring Boot Developer (CH859) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a HR Consulting and Technology company is looking for Senior Java Developers to join their team.

As a Java Spring Boot Developer, you’ll design, code, or configure, test, debug, deploy, document, and maintain web service applications using a variety of software development toolkits, testing/verification applications and other tools, while adhering to specific development best practices and quality standards.

Translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications from which software will be written or configured and validating that the proposed applications align with both the architectural design and the business needs

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or other relevant fields

Knowledgeable in software development design patterns

You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders

Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous

Minimum Experience Required:

Minimum 3 years of experience in Spring framework(Spring Data, Spring MVC, Spring JPA…) (Spring Boot experience good to have)

Docker experience (good to have)

Kubernetes experience (good to have)

Good to have GIT, Swagger, PCF, Rabbit MQ

Good API skills technology such as Rest Webservice

Experience on creating unit test using JUnit, Mockito or PowerMock

Experience on markup language such as JSON and YML

Proficiency in Advanced SQL

Good exposure and progressive experience working on Azure Cloud and integrations

Strong hands-on experience on Spring core and Spring JPA

Experienced in using GIT and Maven

Good with CI/CD – Jenkins

Good written, verbal communication and documentation skills

Experience on using Quality and Security scan tools such as Sonar, Fortify and WebInspect

Experienced on Agile methodology

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and maintain Java applications

Deliver high availability and performance

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well-designed, efficient, and testable code

Conduct software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging

Manage Java and Java EE application development

Ensure designs comply with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Transform business requirements into technical specifications which then translates into workable code

Support continuous improvement Investigate alternatives and technologies for various software needs (i.e., CMS, auditing, etc.) and then present the options for architectural review at the architecture board



General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position