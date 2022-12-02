Junior Project Manager

Dec 2, 2022

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement:

  • You will be organizing, planning, and executing Software Development projects.
  • You will be managing projects in conjunction with Software Developers, ensuring these are projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum of 1-year experience in a Project Administrator or Project Manager role.
  • Basic administration experience.
  • Preference will be given to candidates who have SDLC knowledge.
  • Knowledge of programming languages would be beneficial.

Education:

  • Preference will be given to candidates with a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or an IT related qualification with certificates in Project Management such as PMP and PMBOK.
  • If you have only one of the above, we encourage you to still apply for the role.
  • Experience within the Software Development industry will be regarded as more important than qualifications, should you not meet any of the qualification requirements.

Salary:
20 000 p/m

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Mangement
  • SDLC
  • IT Industry

