Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement:
- You will be organizing, planning, and executing Software Development projects.
- You will be managing projects in conjunction with Software Developers, ensuring these are projects are delivered on time and within budget.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum of 1-year experience in a Project Administrator or Project Manager role.
- Basic administration experience.
- Preference will be given to candidates who have SDLC knowledge.
- Knowledge of programming languages would be beneficial.
Education:
- Preference will be given to candidates with a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or an IT related qualification with certificates in Project Management such as PMP and PMBOK.
- If you have only one of the above, we encourage you to still apply for the role.
- Experience within the Software Development industry will be regarded as more important than qualifications, should you not meet any of the qualification requirements.
Salary:
20 000 p/m
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Mangement
- SDLC
- IT Industry