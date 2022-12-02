Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement:

You will be organizing, planning, and executing Software Development projects.

You will be managing projects in conjunction with Software Developers, ensuring these are projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Job Requirements:

Minimum of 1-year experience in a Project Administrator or Project Manager role.

Basic administration experience.

Preference will be given to candidates who have SDLC knowledge.

Knowledge of programming languages would be beneficial.

Education:

Preference will be given to candidates with a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or an IT related qualification with certificates in Project Management such as PMP and PMBOK.

If you have only one of the above, we encourage you to still apply for the role.

Experience within the Software Development industry will be regarded as more important than qualifications, should you not meet any of the qualification requirements.

Salary:

20 000 p/m

Desired Skills:

Project Mangement

SDLC

IT Industry

