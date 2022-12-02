Mobile Developer (Swift) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Parklands

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for innovative visual design as a Mobile Developer is sought by a leading National Business Systems Automation company to join its team. Your tech toolset must include Swift for iOS, some iOS experience, JSON and C# Web API experience. Any experience in addition with UI Design for mobile apps, working knowledge of Git and Agile/SCRUM will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Swift for iOS.

Some iOS experience.

Good understanding of Web API and JSON.

C# Web API experience.

Advantageous –

Experience in UI Design for mobile applications.

Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM.

Git for Source Control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about Development.

Attention to detail.

Teamwork.

COMMENTS:

