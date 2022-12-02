Project Manager at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

To provide project management services to SARAO programme managers and management in the execution of Technology Research and Development projects to support the construction of major Radio Astronomy facilities. To provide project management support to more junior Project Managers. To manage Technology Research and Development projects through the full project lifecycle (Initiation, Planning, Execution, Control/Monitoring, Closing) according to established SARAO procedures.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide project management services to SARAO programme managers and management in the execution of Technology Research and Development projects to support the construction of major Radio Astronomy facilitiesProvide project management support to more junior Project ManagersManage Technology Research and Development projects through the full project lifecycle (Initiation, Planning, Execution, Control/Monitoring, Closing) according to established SARAO proceduresCreating all project management artefacts as required (Project Management and ancillary plans, budgets, schedules, reports) Conduct Procurement according to established NRF policy and procedureSupport the SHEQ team to ensure Quality Assurance of all project artefactsRisk Management for projectsExperience in delivering projects following Traditional, Agile and/or Hybrid project management approachContract Management according to established SARAO and SKAO procedures (FIDIC, NEC4, CEMAR)Stakeholder liaisonMonthly reporting on the project status to Programme Managers and Senior Management

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

8-9 years

Bachelors degree in Engineering or an equivalent honours degree in a suitable Engineering field

At least 8 years’ experience in a project management role with demonstrated successful project delivery

ECSA or equivalent professional registration (Advantageous)

Experience:

Managing large-scale Technology Research and Development projectsContract Management according to NEC4 (preferred)A Project Management Office environmentSound knowledge with project planning tools (Primavera, MS Project)

Knowledge:

Project Management theory, principles, standards and best practiceContract ManagementPublic Finance Management Act

Additional Notes:

Skills/Ability/CompetenciesStrong decision-makingExcellent communication – both verbal and written, in EnglishGood analytical and planning skillsEfficiency in a high-pressure environmentWillingness to work outside normal hoursProactiveCapable of dealing with uncertain environments and reducing uncertaintyProblem solvingNo constraints on ability to travel within South Africa and InternationallyThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

