Project Manager at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Dec 2, 2022

Responsibilities/Tasks of a project manager

  • Collaborate with Business Analyst, Systems Engineer and project stakeholders to determine and agree on project scope.
  • Ensure roles, responsibilities and deliverables for each project discipline/member are defined.
  • Facilitate High-level software design sessions.
  • Host project effort estimation sessions
  • Define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project or appropriate tool
  • Setup JIRA projects and create Jira tickets to carry out the defined plan
  • Define a workflow that suits the project environment and is agreed on by project members
  • Project communication of project plans, project meeting minutes, project reporting.
  • Perform impact analysis for project changes.
  • Manage the project change management process
  • Draw up project contractual documents for approval by the client
  • Facilitate regular project updates with project stakeholder
  • Facilitate regular project meetings like daily stand-ups, sprint retrospectives, risk and issue resolution, change management, status check-ins
  • Manage and control of project schedule using JIRA and MS Project
  • Demonstrate collaboration with System Engineers, Architects and Team Leads to understand the none functional and quality requirements needed to deliver your project
  • Leading and motivating the project team
  • Demonstrate the willingness to understand the product the project you are managing is building
  • With assistance from your peers, managing of third party vendors and their availability to perform tasks as per your project plan.
  • Building ongoing relationships with line management and other company departments required to deliver the end product.
  • Understand the software release process and become enabled to manage multiple releases to the client.
  • Ensure creation of functional and nonfunctional documentation
  • Documenting of Software release plan

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
  • 2-4 years technical Project management experience
  • At least 2 years of project management experience in a software development environment
  • Project management certification
  • Intermediate level of understanding of Agile Principles
  • Intermediate level of understanding of SDLC
  • Intermediate user of MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.
  • A novice level of Software design principles

About The Employer:

Our client are backed by recognised and esteemed key associates such as the South African Revenue Service. Together their industry relevant experience is invaluable.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *