Project Manager at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Responsibilities/Tasks of a project manager
- Collaborate with Business Analyst, Systems Engineer and project stakeholders to determine and agree on project scope.
- Ensure roles, responsibilities and deliverables for each project discipline/member are defined.
- Facilitate High-level software design sessions.
- Host project effort estimation sessions
- Define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project or appropriate tool
- Setup JIRA projects and create Jira tickets to carry out the defined plan
- Define a workflow that suits the project environment and is agreed on by project members
- Project communication of project plans, project meeting minutes, project reporting.
- Perform impact analysis for project changes.
- Manage the project change management process
- Draw up project contractual documents for approval by the client
- Facilitate regular project updates with project stakeholder
- Facilitate regular project meetings like daily stand-ups, sprint retrospectives, risk and issue resolution, change management, status check-ins
- Manage and control of project schedule using JIRA and MS Project
- Demonstrate collaboration with System Engineers, Architects and Team Leads to understand the none functional and quality requirements needed to deliver your project
- Leading and motivating the project team
- Demonstrate the willingness to understand the product the project you are managing is building
- With assistance from your peers, managing of third party vendors and their availability to perform tasks as per your project plan.
- Building ongoing relationships with line management and other company departments required to deliver the end product.
- Understand the software release process and become enabled to manage multiple releases to the client.
- Ensure creation of functional and nonfunctional documentation
- Documenting of Software release plan
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.
- 2-4 years technical Project management experience
- At least 2 years of project management experience in a software development environment
- Project management certification
- Intermediate level of understanding of Agile Principles
- Intermediate level of understanding of SDLC
- Intermediate user of MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.
- A novice level of Software design principles
About The Employer:
Our client are backed by recognised and esteemed key associates such as the South African Revenue Service. Together their industry relevant experience is invaluable.