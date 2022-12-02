Project Manager at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities/Tasks of a project manager

Collaborate with Business Analyst, Systems Engineer and project stakeholders to determine and agree on project scope.

Ensure roles, responsibilities and deliverables for each project discipline/member are defined.

Facilitate High-level software design sessions.

Host project effort estimation sessions

Define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project or appropriate tool

Setup JIRA projects and create Jira tickets to carry out the defined plan

Define a workflow that suits the project environment and is agreed on by project members

Project communication of project plans, project meeting minutes, project reporting.

Perform impact analysis for project changes.

Manage the project change management process

Draw up project contractual documents for approval by the client

Facilitate regular project updates with project stakeholder

Facilitate regular project meetings like daily stand-ups, sprint retrospectives, risk and issue resolution, change management, status check-ins

Manage and control of project schedule using JIRA and MS Project

Demonstrate collaboration with System Engineers, Architects and Team Leads to understand the none functional and quality requirements needed to deliver your project

Leading and motivating the project team

Demonstrate the willingness to understand the product the project you are managing is building

With assistance from your peers, managing of third party vendors and their availability to perform tasks as per your project plan.

Building ongoing relationships with line management and other company departments required to deliver the end product.

Understand the software release process and become enabled to manage multiple releases to the client.

Ensure creation of functional and nonfunctional documentation

Documenting of Software release plan

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Information Sciences.

2-4 years technical Project management experience

At least 2 years of project management experience in a software development environment

Project management certification

Intermediate level of understanding of Agile Principles

Intermediate level of understanding of SDLC

Intermediate user of MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.

A novice level of Software design principles

About The Employer:

Our client are backed by recognised and esteemed key associates such as the South African Revenue Service. Together their industry relevant experience is invaluable.

Learn more/Apply for this position