Project Manager (Eastrand) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well established electrical supplier with 60+ years industry experience requires an experienced Project Manager.
Provide full project delivery and management of multiple projects from start to finish
Matric and a minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager in the Electrical Industry – this is essential
Own vehicle required
Project planning and co-ordination (planning, scheduling & implementation within the project scope)
Be able to read and work off of electrical drawings
Computer Skills – MS Word, MS Excel, Outlook, Report & run
Good understanding of building construction projects and retail stores
Ability to lead a team
Ability to manage multiple projects
Ability to work under pressure
Ability to resolve issues
Detail orientated
Strong admin skills
Excellent communication skills with clients, suppliers and staff
Ability to do quotes accurately and timeously
Willing to travel if necessary
Desired Skills:
- electrical projects
- quotes
- administration