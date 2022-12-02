Project Manager (Eastrand)

Well established electrical supplier with 60+ years industry experience requires an experienced Project Manager.

Provide full project delivery and management of multiple projects from start to finish

Matric and a minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager in the Electrical Industry – this is essential

Own vehicle required

Project planning and co-ordination (planning, scheduling & implementation within the project scope)

Be able to read and work off of electrical drawings

Computer Skills – MS Word, MS Excel, Outlook, Report & run

Good understanding of building construction projects and retail stores

Ability to lead a team

Ability to manage multiple projects

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to resolve issues

Detail orientated

Strong admin skills

Excellent communication skills with clients, suppliers and staff

Ability to do quotes accurately and timeously

Willing to travel if necessary

Desired Skills:

electrical projects

quotes

administration

