Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

POSITION PURPOSE
- The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodogies.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- An undergraduate university degree is essential
- Postgraduate qualification in project management
- Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
- Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
- Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
- Business analysis experience desirable
Skills:
- Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
- Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
- Excellent time management skills.
- Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
- Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
- Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
- Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.
- Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
- Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
- Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
- PMP preferred certification an added advantage
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
- Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
- Develop a detailed project plan using approved company project management methodologies and processes.
- Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams, and resolve project quality and design issues.
- Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
- Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
- Apply the company’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
- Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
- Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
- Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
- Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
- Ensure efficient management of project resources
- Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
- Perform project close out activities
- Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
- Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
- Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
- Manages a project team/, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
- Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed, and the project is delivered successfully.
- Manages external service providers.
Desired Skills:
- project management methodologies
- business case development
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree