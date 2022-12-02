Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

“SME specialists who engage with business units helping build out sustainable comprehensive reporting. Maintains a high standard acting as quality assurance as work is delivered. Delivers clearly defined asks to MI / BI / Visualisation teams

Oversees and conducts the conversion of data into insights that will lead to informed business decisions. Works directly with stakeholders within the assigned departments.

To support and enhance intellectual business performance modelling and create measures that drive an optimal value management strategy. To enhance information in order to support optimal decision making.”

Key Accountabilities

Job Description

Subject Matter Expert on management information and business intelligence reporting requirements and related solutions to enable increased throughput and better quality business decisions based on insights.

Drives clear standardisation of business rules and creates sustainable channels for data flow within the business.

Creates necessary channels and requirements to accommodate ingestion of new data from a range of sources.

Creates relationships between business areas, enabling a better understanding of data and reporting.

Sets a standard of reporting used across all business areas units built on sustainable solutions developed in conjunction with Data Architecture, MI/BI and Data Products

Validate, Collaborate & Research – Continuously explore ways to enhance business performance by analysing key profit / cost / process efficiency drivers, key indicators, relationships and trends.

Develop a thorough knowledge of products, systems, platforms and related reporting.

Collaborates and manages across internal data pillars to deliver on complex projects.

Takes accountability to assess, define and manage project deliverables, milestones, risks and issues.

As Subject Matter Expert, the Senior MI / BI Analyst fulfils a mentoring role and guides delivery across layers within the business area.

Analytical Insights – Guide and mentor team members on data manipulation and analytical techniques to provide analytical insights and recommendations that support decision making to the business.

Design of sustainable BI solutions to address business needs, and driving opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions.

Prioritise and oversee the implementation of identified development needs in order to improve and streamline operations.

Education

Bachelor`s Degrees or Advanced Diplomas: BMI – Business Management and Informatics

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position