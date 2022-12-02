Senior Java Angular Vue JS AWS Software Engineer – Sandton – Up to R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The fast-growing FCMG group is a differentiated and diversified retailer of Furniture, Household appliances, Consumer electronics, and technology goods. In addition, they are a leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services focusing on its retail customer base.
An opportunity for a Senior Java Software Engineer has arisen to work with a forward-thinking team that is rewriting all the legacy applications from scratch working on the most cutting-edge Open-source technical new stack with full fledge CI/CD DevOps implementation in AWS along with the best coding practices.
It’s an opportunity to work with a team that has some AWS gurus/Solution architects helping them here so it will be a great opportunity to work and learn from them.
Technical Environment:
- Java
- Java Spring boot
- Python
- J2ee
- SQL
- Angular
- ReactJs
- DevOps CI/CD on Cloud environment
- HTML
- JavaScript
- Angular
- ReactJS
- Vue
- Github
- Bitbucket
- Agile
- MYSQL
- Postgres
- AWS cloud
The reference Number for this position is MK51358 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Spring boot
- Python
- J2ee
- SQL
- Angular
- ReactJs
- Vue
- Github
- Bitbucket
- Agile
- Mysql
- Postgres
- AWS cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree