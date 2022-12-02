Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Dec 2, 2022

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are looking for a skilled Senior Java Developer to join our team!

The critical skills you need:

  • Java8, j2EE,EJB,Hiberante, Postgres DB, agile.

  • MicroServices (XTMS)

  • Experience working in an agile environment

  • Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

  • Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design

  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

  • Experience with open-source relational databases

  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

  • Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

  • Java 8

  • Databases (PostgreSQL)

  • Jira

  • Confluence

  • GitHub

  • Springboot

  • Maven

  • Junit

  • Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Accountability: DevOps

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high-quality solutions

  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

  • Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

  • Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic

  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

  • Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization, and maintenance on applications

  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions e

Desired Skills:

  • Java8
  • j2EE
  • MicroServices

About The Employer:

Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

